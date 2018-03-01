Haverhill charity hopes voters will help it win up to £7,000

The staff at REACH Community Projects are hoping to get enough votes to win up to �7,000 from the Hopkins Charitable Fund
The staff at REACH Community Projects are hoping to get enough votes to win up to �7,000 from the Hopkins Charitable Fund
Share this article

Reach Community Projects in Haverhill is urging local residents to vote for them in the Hopkins Homes Suffolk Charity Vote with the hope of securing an award of up to £7,000.

The public is being asked to vote for their preferred charity from a choice of seven shortlisted organisations.

The three causes who receive the most votes will be presented with donations of £7,000, £2,000 or £1,000 depending on the level of support they receive.

Henry Wilson, Projects Director of Reach said: “The vote is a fantastic opportunity for us to galvanise support from local residents for our work.

“We welcome any additional funding and should we be awarded the £7,000 it will make an enormous difference to the planned refurbishment of the Resource Centre.

James Hopkins, Executive Chairman of Hopkins Homes said: “We’re delighted to be offering the public the chance to choose which charities we support with our £10,000 donation which is part of our recently expanded £500,000 Hopkins Charitable Fund.

“Building strong, self-sustaining communities is one of our key principles and the charities chosen for the shortlist are particularly concerned with homelessness and displacement, deprivation and vulnerable people.”

People can visit https://www.hopkinshomescharity.co.uk/suffolk to find out more about the shortlisted charities and cast their vote.

The vote will run until 5pm on Friday, March 9 and the results will be announced soon after.