Haverhill charity teams up with brain rehabilitation service

Haverhill-based charity The Joshua Tarrant Trust has become an official fund-raising partner of a rehabilitation service for children with brain tumours.

The trust is the fourth official fund-raising partner with The Brainbow service at Cambridge University Hospitals.

The trust was set up by Denise and Sean Tarrant in memory of their son Joshua who died in April 2012 aged 16 after being diagnosed aged eight.

Since then Denise and Sean, helped by family, friends and supporters, have raised an incredible £33,000 and last year won official charity status for the trust.

Within Brainbow, they aim to fund the service delivery manager, administrative assistant and specialist teacher initially until March 2019.

They will work alongside two other founding partner charities, Anna’s Hope and Tom’s Trust, and follow in the footsteps of Brainbow’s other founding partner, Camille’s Appeal. All were named after children touched by brain tumours and share a special empathy for Brainbow’s work.

Denise and Sean said: “We are very proud to join the Brainbow family having seen the wonderful work the service is providing for children like Joshua suffering with brain tumours.

“Joshua is our inspiration and the charity helps us continue to keep Joshua as part of our everyday lives.

“It’s brings us solace to know that we are making a difference to patients in the Brainbow service, working alongside Anna’s Hope and Tom’s Trust.“

Dr Amos Burke, Brainbow clinical lead, said: “We welcome Joshua Tarrant Trust to Brainbow and thank its supporters for their invaluable work.

“In four years, Brainbow has become a vital part of what we do in children’s services at CUH and it’s heartening to know that we have the funding for the service until at least 2019.

“Brainbow has embedded itself so deeply that we hope it will continue in perpetuity and be replicated at other centres, as it has transformed the way we think about rehabilitation for children with brain tumours.”

For more information about the Joshua Tarrant Trust and how to donate go to www.joshuatarranttrust.org.uk/

More information about Brainbow can be found at www.cuh.nhs.uk/addenbrookes-hospital/services/brainbow.