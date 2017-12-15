Haverhill coffee morning brings Polish community together

Heavy snowfall could not deter more than 50 people from enjoying a Polish Christmas coffee morning at a Haverhill pre-school on Sunday.

The gathering at Stepping Stones in Chalkstone Way was its third coffee morning carrying a Polish theme, following one at Easter and another on Polish Mothers Day on May 26.

One of the organisers, Aga Tubaja, has lived in Haverhill since moving to England from Poland 11 years ago and has a child at Stepping Stones, where she is also on the fund-raising committee.

Sunday’s event was open to anyone involved with the pre-school, but was timed to allow Poles to come together and celebrate St Nicholas Day, which in their native land is on December 6.

Since they began, the Polish-flavoured coffee mornings have drawn people from all parts so the community; English, Polish and other nationalities, with numbers in the 70s.

Aga said: “I would invite all my Polish friends and my friends invite all their Polish friends. I think they really enjoy it.

“You could have a chat with people who live in another part of town and we have just become friends now and hopefully we can carry on and hopefully we can bring more people together.

“People are so friendly here. When you are having kids you don’t look for, like a London or a Cambridge, you look for something that’s nice and quiet.

“I’m living in this area now for ten years and I know all the people around and I don’t think I’m ever going to leave.”