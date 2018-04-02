Haverhill councillors’ departures result in by-elections

A by-election has been confirmed for the vacancies created on Haverhill Town Council and St Edmundsbury Borough Council by the departures of Betty and Ivor McLatchy.

The married couple have recently relocated from Haverhill to Carmarthenshire in Wales for personal reasons and so had to resign their positions on both councils.

Betty, a retired nursing sister, served as the Mayor of Haverhill in 2015-16 and was also a tireless fund-raiser for the Haverwell Community Wellbeing Fund, which she founded.

The appeal has raised more than £23,000 towards buying an ultrasound machine, which it is hoped will be located in Haverhill at some stage later this year.

Mrs McLatchy said: “I will miss Haverhill.

“I was so proud to be the Mayor of Haverhill. It was a wonderful memory to take with me.”

Mrs McLatchy represented Haverhill North on the town council from June 2012 and Mr McLatchy represented Haverhill East from May, 2015.

Both were elected to St Edmundsbury Council in May 2015, where Mrs McLatchy represented Haverhill North and Mr McLatchy Haverhill East.

The by-election for all four vacant seats will take place on Thursday, May 3.