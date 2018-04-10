Haverhill dementia lunch pilot starts with a day at the seaside

A pilot programme starts on Friday which could result in Haverhill having a ‘dementia hub’ to help sufferers and their carers.

The Haverhill Dementia Action Alliance, which was founded a year ago by Nathalie Gilder, manager of Haverhill Community Care, is starting a five week ‘Memories Are Golden’ day service pilot at Haverhill Bowls Club in Manor Road.

It will run from 10am to 3pm every Friday until May 11 and each session will have a theme, starting with A Day at the Seaside.

Nathalie said: “The goal is to bring to Haverhill a dementia hub like they have in Bury St Edmunds. In the interim we want to set up a regular lunch club because many people are socially isolated. They can come and play games and do things while their carers get some respite.”

The alliance is also seeking donations, of cash or supplies, and sponsorship to help with costs. To help with that or find out more about the pilot events call 01440 821491 or email haverhilldaa@outlook.com