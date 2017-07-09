Haverhill Echo archive photo

At some point in the relatively recent past this photo was used in the Haverhill Echo.

Having discovered it in a wad of photos with ‘pictures not yet filed’ written on the envelope, it got us wondering just what it is all about.

The name Simon Polley was written on the back of the photo and clearly Simon is up to something with this impressive looking motorbike. We just don’t know what it was.

We don’t know what year, let alone month, it was taken in. We don’t know where it was taken either.

The biggest question that stands out of course, is what was Simon up to that was deemed newsworthy back then - whenever that was?

If you know anything about the photo please email steve.barton@haverhillecho.com.