Haverhill Echo archive photo

This photo was among a large number in the Echo archive that was simply labelled as ‘not yet filed.’

What is does say on the reverse of the photo was that it shows Ralph and Daphne Lamb’s farewell party.

Looking at the background we would take a stab at the location being the old Black Horse pub in Haverhill, which of course is now no more.

It is clearly a photo taken outside a pub, and a lot of the regulars appear to have gone along to wish Ralph and Daphne well in their new venture.

If you can throw some light on when this was taken and where and even what Ralph and Daphne were heading to in the future, or how long they had been at the pub, please email steve.barton@iliffepublishing.co.uk.