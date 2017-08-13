Haverhill Echo archive photo

When we found this photo in the Echo archive it left almost every question without answer, so we wondered if you could provide some of those for us.

The photo had no date on it, nor did it have any information of any kind.

Anyone who knows the pubs of Haverhill, and I am I confess one of those myself, would recognise the setting for the photo as the Queens Head in Queen’s Street.

So we know the setting but we don’t know when this was taken.

We don’t know who the folks are in this photo nor the reason for them all being photographed.

What was the issue or occasion?

