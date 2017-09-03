Haverhill Echo archive photo

This picture was dug out from the Echo archive and shows, as you can see, a grey haired gentleman being assisted, or at least observed, lifting some weights.

It looks like a staged publicity photo but why it was done is a mystery to us.

We have absolutely no idea who this man is and why he is being photographed doing what he is.

Where the picture was taken is also a mystery as well, as the date on which it was taken and the venue.

Just who are all the folks gathered around the unnamed weight lifter. Four of them are all dressed the same, so perhaps they are staff or members of a club or gym of some sort.

If you can help throw some light on what is going on in this picture then please let us know by emailing steve.barton@iliffepublishing.co.uk.