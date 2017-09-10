Haverhill Echo archive photo

Echo reader Lucy Daniels got a bit of a surprise when she saw this photo in the Echoes of the Past feature in the August 17th edition.

We asked for anyone who may know anything about the photo, found in our archive with no information on it, to contact us and that’s just what Lucy has done.

Lucy believes the photo was taken in the summer of 1999 when she worked for a company called ID Plus who were based in Anne of Cleves House, where the photo was taken!

ID Plus was acquired by HID Global, which is still based in Haverhill today! Lucy only left the company last year.

Barry Williams, who owned ID Plus with his son, is one of the two men in the photo, added Lucy, although she admits that she has no recollection of the reason for the photo being taken.

Thank you Lucy!