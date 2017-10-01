Haverhill Echo archive photo

This photo has been unearthed from the Echo archive and dates back to the March 2001, at least that’s what is says on the envelope I found it in.

It shows two people standing in Mount Road in Haverhill while holding a piece of paper.

My eyesight is not as good as it could be, but donning the reading classes I can make out that it is an application for a residents parking permit, although I can’t make out what the second line says.

Parking appears to have been at the heart of the reason for this photo being taken, but what exactly was the issue and how did it affect these two individuals?

If you know anything about the story behind this photo please email Steve Barton at steve.barton@iliffepublishing.co.uk.