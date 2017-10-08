Haverhill Echo archive photo

Five smartly dressed, happy looking individuals stand in a nice green space with a leafy backdrop, but just what are they doing there?

This photo of the aforementioned quintet has been dragged out on an envelope hidden away in the Echo archive.

All I know about it, is that it was taken in late May, 2001.

As for the rest, well that is anybody’s guess.

If you know any of the five people in the photo, please do get in touch.

Equally, if you have any knowledge of the reason for this photo being taken, or when and where it was done, then please do let me know.

If you can provide any information at all about the photo, no matter what that may be, then please email me at steve.barton@iliffepublishing.co.uk.