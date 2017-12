This photo featured in the Echoes of the Past in the November 16 edition of the Echo.

We asked if anyone knew anything about the photo, as we had no details for it whatsoever.

Thanks to Haverhill Rovers stalwart volunteer and committee member, Danny Wakeling, we now know it shows the Rovers team collecting a Team of the Month Award from a representative of Jewson, who were then the sponsors of the Eastern Counties League.

Thanks Danny!