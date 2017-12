Debbie Coxall saw this photo in the Echoes of Past on November 30 and recognised her friend Kiren Khosla - then Kiren Kelly - with her sons.

She contacted Kiren, who now lives in Scotland, to get some details about it and she told Debbie it was probably taken in 1995 when she organised a petition to prevent Haverhill Health Centre from being closed down and all the services moved to Bury, or Cambridge including the mental health unit.

Our thanks go to Debbie and Kiren!