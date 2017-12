Yet another photo has been discovered in the Echo archive with absolutely no explanation attached to it at all.

This particular photo was found in an envelope dated 14-9-2000.

Other than that nothing is known about it.

Do you know who these people are and what they are up to?

It appears to be a farewell, perhaps a retirement presentation, but we could be wrong.

If you know anything about it please email steve.barton@iliffepublishing.co.uk.