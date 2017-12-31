Haverhill Echo archive photo

Margaret Fagence spotted this photo in the Echoes of the Past on November 23 and got in touch, with the help of her daughter Caroline, to tell us about it.

It shows the Balsham Singers with their musical director, Jonathan Cook in the hall of the Meadow Primary School in Balsham, where they practiced.

As the photo was dated in March 2001, they were possibly preparing for their May 2001 concert.

The 2001 Christmas concert was Jonathan’s last, as after six years, he left the choir.

The choir is still going strong, giving concerts at Christmas and in May each year.