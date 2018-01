Keith Jolly and Rachael Grimmer got in touch after seeing this photo appear in the Echoes of the Past on December 21.

Both explained the photo shows a presentation in September 2000 by Chris Beasley, the office manager at the St Edmundsbury Council Offices in Lower Downs Slade, Haverhill, to Mick Fenn, who was the officer that dealt with the car parks in Haverhill.

Rachael explained that she is also in the photo, along with Polly Shipp, Liz Row and Frances Wheeler.