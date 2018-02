This photo found buried in a box of unnamed pictures in the Echo archive, has nothing to explain why it was taken other than what can be seen.

There appears to be cardboard aeroplane carrying the name, ‘Castle Hill Airway’, so presumably it was made by pupils at Castle Hill Middle School in the town.

Why it was made and when is not known by us.

If you can throw some light on the information for this photo please email steve.barton@iliffepublishing.co.uk