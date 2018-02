We found this rather strange photo lurking in the Echo archive and we could do with a bit of help in finding out something about it.

We have no information for it at all.

Although it could easily be a still from The Planet of the Apes, it isn’t, but it is probably a drama production of some kind.

If you can add some details, such as who these folks are and why they are wearing monkey masks and where and when the photo was taken, please email steve.barton@iliffepublishing.co.uk