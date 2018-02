We found this picture in a collection of photographs in the Echo archive dated 23-12-99.

Three young table tennis players are in the frame, but what the reason was for the photo being taken is not something we know.

Where the photo was taken and who the three lads are also questions that at the moment remain unanswered.

If you can throw some light on why this photo was taken and who is in it then please email us at steve.barton@iliffepublishing.co.uk.