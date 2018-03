This photo featured in the Echoes of the Past in last week’s Echo (March 15) and is associated with Haverhill Rovers.

As we have no details about the photo, we asked for some help and Phillip Nunn has obliged.

He tells us that, in the photo are, from left; Paul England, Simon Stoten (who also got in touch to say the photo was taken on May 26, 1989), Lee Fish, Ray Esdale and Johnny Cutts and that the occasion was the end of season dinner/dance/presentation for the club.

Thanks Phillip and Simon.