We found this mystery photo, which does have something a bit special to offer, in one of the Echo archive folders.

Clearly, the photo was taken outside the Three Bottles pub in Great Yeldham and it’s obvious something unusual was going on - the man in a tutu is a bit of a giveaway on that front.

If you know when this was taken (something that we don’t), or perhaps who the people are and why the photo was set up, please email steve.barton@iliffepublishing.co.uk.