This photo was found in the Echo archive among a group dated 26-4-01.

On the back of the photo it says gramfccap, which having also looked at the name on the players’ shirts would seem to stand for Grampian FC.

There are one of two familiar looking individuals in the photo, but it’s not for me to confirm who they are. I’ll leave that to you, the reader.

If you can tell us something about this photo please email steve.barton@iliffepublishing.co.uk