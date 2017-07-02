Haverhill Echo archive photo explained

Echo reader Mike Morris was alerted to the fact that the photo we ran in last week’s Echoes of the Past did, in fact, have him in it!

Having been told this, he got in touch to fill us in on what he thought were the reasons for the photo being taken, although the passing years have left him in two minds as to what those reasons were.

Here is what Mike said: “I confess I don’t remember the photo being taken.

“There are two possibilities: one is the occasion of the merger between my old firm of Bates Ellison & Morris and Adams Harrison in 1998: the other is my retirement from Adams Harrison in 2004.

“Given that both of us look relatively youthful(!), I suspect that it is the former.”

A big thank you to Mike for getting in touch.