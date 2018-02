After this photo appeared in the Echoes of the Past on January 18, Sue Webber got in touch to explain that it showed a Centre Stage Company production of Oliver, that she directed in November 1999.

The photo shows Andy Letcher, who played Mr Bumble and a young Charlie MacGechan playing Oliver. Andy’s wife Denny, who played Widow Corney, is also in the photo.

Emily Mizen also got in touch to provide us with the same details.

Thank you to both Sue and Emily.