Haverhill Echo nostalgia

John Insole cast some light on this photo after it appeared in the Echoes of the Past on October 5.

The picture was taken in May 2001 and John said it includes the then chairman of the Haverhill Lions, Les Howard, furthest left.

John believes it may have been connected to the Lions support for the charity, the St Matthews Society, which worked to rehouse and help homeless people.

John’s theory is that the two organisations were working on a project in Haverhill, although he is unsure of its exact nature.