Haverhill event will raise awareness of apprenticeship opportunities

An event designed at shining a spotlight on apprenticeship opportunities in Haverhill will take place next week.

The event on Thursday, March 8, organised by ONE Haverhill Partnership, will include details on what it takes to be a successful apprentice and how young people will be supported every step of the way.

There will also be an opportunity to talk to local employers about their experiences and needs as well as training providers giving advice on the types of qualifications offered.

The event, which is part of National Apprenticeship Week, will take place between 1pm and 3pm at Haverhill Arts Centre’s auditorium.

Karen Chapple, youth skills manager for ONE Haverhill Partnership, said: “Our apprenticeship scheme has been a big success story in the town, both for young people and companies alike.

“This workshop is a great way to bring together employers and potential employees and to raise awareness of all the benefits of the apprenticeship scheme.”

For more information about apprenticeships in Haverhill, please contact Karen, on 07463

149045 or email youthskillsmanager@onehaverhill.co.uk.