Haverhill firm tops fastest-growing list in the east

A Haverhill company that was started in a director’s garage has been named as the best in the eastern region in the 21st annual Sunday Times Virgin Fast Track 100 league table.

The Radford Group, in Homefield Road, has also come 14th nationally in the table, which ranks Britain’s private companies with the fastest-growing sales over a three year period.

Sales rose by an average of 109 per cent up to £31 million as of May 2017.

The firm started in 2011 in the garage of director Clayton Latham and now has 84 employees with clients including Hotel Chocolat, Hilton Hotels, and Marston’s pubs .

It operates as a main construction contractor and as a sub-contractor for dry lining, as well as being in property development and new homes.

The relationship with its customers is the key to the firm’s success,said, managing director, Thomas Brown.

He said: “I think it’s our friendly nature. Contracting can be an aggressive business and we try to do things the right way.

“We build relationships the right way with our clients and they tend to come back.

“We expect continued growth at a similar rate.

“We recently secured a very large contract for the Hilton brand. We are doing hotels and we are doing residential work.”

The Radford Group is currently building a 212 bedroom hotel for Hotel Indigo in Aldgate, London and has just secured the contract to build a 342 bedroom hotel for Hilton.

“At site level and at our office we have continued growth and therefore additional staff,” added Mr Brown.

“Our architecture team has grown from zero to six in the last 18 months, all local guys. “Throughout the business we must have taken 20 to 30 people on locally in the last two to three years.”