Haverhill fitness manager’s marathon effort takes hospice fund-raising campaign beyond £50,000

The £1,300 raised by Haverhill Leisure Centre fitness manager Byron Gross when he completed the Brighton Marathon on April 16 took a fund-raising drive in memory of his late auntie over the £50,000 mark.

Byron ran the marathon in 3 hours 48 minutes and the money he raised took the Zena 10 fund-raising campaign for St Nicholas Hospice Care to £50,200.06.

The campaign was started in June 2015 by the family of Zena Butcher, from Bury St Edmunds, who died of a brain tumour in 2005 at the age of 37.

Zena was the sister of Byron’s mum, Tracey Butcher.

Initially the group, led by Zena’s daughter Connie Gibbs, Zena’s partner Darren Gibbs and her sisters Mandy Smart and Tracey, wanted to raise £10,000 in four months to mark the 10th anniversary of her death.

The family wanted to support the hospice because of the help they received during Zena’s six-year battle with her malignant brain tumour.

Connie, 19, said: “It is just incredible.

“Really, I have no words to describe how it feels to have raised this much. It has been a proper family achievement and I am just so pleased that we have been able to achieve this. It is mum’s legacy.

“When we first started our fund-raising we wanted to raise £10,000 in four months, that was our target and we were all focused on it. We had 36 events planned in that time and everyone was determined.

“We hit the £50,000 almost at the same time Byron was crossing the finish line and that was really special,” added Connie.

The group are determined to carry on with their fundraising, they will be donning their bunny ears and taking part in Girls Night Out and they have their annual ball booked in for October, which is arranged to coincide with Zena’s birthday.

Tracey said: “The support we have had from the whole community has been fantastic.

“Family, friends, everyone. It has been a real team effort, which is just what we are – team Zena 10.”

Some of the money raised has been used to fund Nicky’s Way, the Hospice’s children and young people’s bereavement programme, which helped Connie and Darren after Zena died.