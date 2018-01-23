Haverhill Golf Club burgled twice inside two days

Burglars broke into Haverhill Golf Club twice within 26 hours and stole more than £10,000 worth of equipment.

Four men, in what is believed to have been a silver Mitsubishi L200, broke into the pro golf shop at 2.15am on Tuesday, January 16 and made off with golfing equipment.

The same vehicle returned at around 3.55am the next day and more items were taken.

Essex Police said the a five figure sum’s worth of equipment was stolen.

If you have any information about the incident please call Sgt James Vandecar at Braintree police station on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/7485/18 or Crimestoppers on 0800555111.