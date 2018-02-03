Haverhill group for older people provides a social lifeline

A group that offers older people the chance to get out and socialise and share activities together has now reached its second anniversary.

The Monday Group meets at The Drabbet Smock pub in Haverhill town centre every Monday (apart from Bank Holidays), from 10.15am to 2pm.

The group, some of whom arrive via a community bus, currently has about 12-14 members, with two recently joining after being directed there by the ONE Haverhill initiative, Lifelink.

The group’s co-ordinator, Ann Gould, said: “But for the group, most of those here would not get out at all.

“They have some fun, they can play games and do some colouring and have a good chat with each other.”

Mrs Gould also praised the staff at The Drabbett, who have been ‘so helpful’ in making them feel at home.

An Age Concern UK, later Age UK Suffolk, group ran for about 13 years at various venues, but the group stopped in January 2016 after losing the charity’s support.

The Monday Group was then started by some of the regular attendees.

More members are always welcome to join the group.