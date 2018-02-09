Haverhill historians link up with town primary school

Haverhill Family History Group has provided a resource pack about ‘Life in Victorian Haverhill’ to one of the town’s primary school thanks to a new funding agreement.

The group has received the backing of East of England Co-operative members for the project to deliver workshops to Key Stage 2 pupils.

The new initiative saw group members work with Year 5 and 6 pupils at St Felix Roman Catholic Primary School on a day of activities.

Pupils had the chance to learn about the lives of real people from a wide variety of social backgrounds who lived in Haverhill during Queen Victoria’s reign.

They were able to work with a range of historic resources including photos, old documents and even newspaper reports from the South West Suffolk Echo.

Charmian Thompson, from the group, said: “Pupils were particularly enthusiastic about an oakum picking activity although had they been in the workhouse and doing this for ten hours rather than a brief ten minutes they may have been less enthusiastic about this mundane task.”

Richard Hart was on hand to teach some songs from the era and pupils were able to look at a range of Victorian artefacts kindly taken along for the occasion by Mick Taylor who has a private collection.

The resource pack contains all the materials required to complete a set of tasks and it is hoped that these will be useful when future years study ‘The Victorians’ as part of their history curriculum.