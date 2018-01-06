Haverhill Lions celebrate successful Grotto at Sturmer Nurseries

Haverhill Lions Club made dreams come true this Christmas, bringing Santa to the young and the old at the grotto at Sturmer Nurseries Garden Centre.

The Grotto welcomed 545 children over three weekends in December, raising over £2,000 for local charities.

Daphne Draper meets Santa Claus for the first time in her 84 years when she visits the Grotto at Sturmer Nurseries Garden Centre

Rosie Stirling said: “I have a special needs child – you could not have been any more accommodating.

“He sat in the sleigh, then had his visit with Santa and had a picture taken too.

“I have one happy 11-year-old now who cannot wait for Christmas Day. Many, many thanks.”

84-year-old Daphne Draper was also as excited as the many children when she met Father Christmas for the first time in her life.

Even heavy snow on the middle Sunday did not stop children seeing Santa.

Fenella Simmons said: “Seeing Father Christmas in the snow was just magical. This was our best Father Christmas yet. Huge thanks.”

Lions president Len Russell said: “What a great end to the year with our third very successful Christmas grotto, held once again at Sturmer Nurseries.

“Father Christmas had about 550 children visit him in sometimes poor weather. Thank you, children and parents, for a great Christmas.

“If you think the Lions do a great job and would like to help or join us, come along to one of our meetings, see us at work.

“Just contact me on len.russell@btinternet.com. Our motto is “We serve” and have fun at the same time!”

Haverhill Lions Club was chartered in 1982 and aims to help the less fortunate people within the Haverhill area through community service and fund-raising.

In the past year the club has made donations to Haverhill Gymnastics Club, Joshua Tarrant Trust, St Nicholas Hospice, Haverhill Wellbeing Project, Hearing Dogs For The Blind, Marie Curie, Cancer Research Relay For Life.

Mr Russell added: “Once we have finalised monies from the grotto early in the new year donations will be allocated to local charities.”