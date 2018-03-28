Haverhill man caught with 60,000 indecent images of children avoids immediate prison term

A Haverhill man caught with more than 60,000 indecent images of children has received a suspended prison sentence.

Jeremy Durrant, 28, was charged after police with a warrant went to his home in Withersfield Road on May 18 last year.

Officers who examined four computer devices discovered a total of 60,195 indecent images and 459 videos of children.

On Tuesday Ipswich Crown Court heard that 1,624 images and 185 videos fell into the most serious category A.

A further 2,072 images and 125 videos were in category B and 56,499 images and 149 videos in category C.

Durrant pleaded guilty to possessing indecent images of children and also distributing 24 indecent images of children on or before February 1, 2015.

The court heard he had no previous convictions.

Judge Rupert Overbury sentenced Durrant to two years in prison suspended for two years and ordered him to do 200 hours of unpaid community work.

Durrant was told he must pay £600 prosecution costs and will be required to sign the sexual offences register for the next 10 years. He will also have to participate in an accredited programme designed to tackle his offending.

Appearing for Durrant, Catherine Bradshaw said her client had expressed remorse and accepted that he required help.