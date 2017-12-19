Haverhill man jailed for nightclub assault

A Haverhill man has been jailed after admitting assaulting a door supervisor at a town centre nightclub.

Jesse Baker, 27, of Exeter Court, had been refused admission into Bar Vu when he attacked Karl Timmins.

Ipswich Crown Court heard on Monday that Mr Timmins had refused to allow Baker into the club on June 25 because of concerns about his behaviour in the past.

Prosecuting, Michael Crimp said Baker became aggressive and refused to move out of the queue of people waiting to enter the club.

Baker moved towards Mr Timmins who pushed him back before Baker attempted to swing several punches.

The court heard that as Mr Timmins tried to restrain Baker he suffered a pain in his knee which was twisted out of shape and Mr Timmins fell to the ground.

At hospital he was found to have suffered a displaced kneecap.

Baker later admitted to police officers that he had tried to punch Mr Timmins while drunk and had felt he was being victimised by not being allowed inside the club.

Judge John Devaux jailed Baker, who pleaded guilty to assault causing grievous bodily harm, for 15 months.

Appearing for Baker, Matthew Sorel-Cameron said his client had no previous convictions and had previoulsy been employed at the club.

Baker, who is married with children, had been shocked by his behaviour.

Mr Sorel-Cameron said Baker had been diagnosed with a form of autism which caused him to misinterpret situations.