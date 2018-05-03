Haverhill needs to ‘show its support for light rail’

The people of Haverhill have been urged to be ‘vociferous’ in their support for a light rail connection to Cambridge to help the vision become a reality.

The call for the Haverhill community to get behind a proposal for a light rail line from Haverhill to the centre of the city, taking in stops that would include Granta Park, Sawston, Shelford, Cambridge South train station and Addenbrooke’s Hospital and Biomedical Campus has come from the chairman and founder of Cambridge Connect, Dr Colin Harris.

Dr Harris is an advocate of a light rail system.

However, the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority is currently favouring the use of a Cambridge Autonomous Metro (CAM), which has tram-like vehicles on rubber wheels as its top option – a £600,000 feasibility study into CAM is now under way– but Dr Harris maintains that light rail is still the ‘most practical solution’. But he stressed that the people of Haverhill needed to press and lobby harder for it to happen.

Speaking the day after the campaign group Rail Haverhill gave its full support to the light rail proposal, Dr Harris said: “It would provide an integrated mode of transport all the way from Haverhill to the city centre. It you were to run a bus, for example, from Haverhill to Granta Park you would have to switch on to the light rail at Granta Park and go from there.

“The fewer the interchanges the better.

“We think there are elements in that (CAM) proposal that are not going to stack up, so we still think that light rail is the best option.

“We’ve looked at the costings of the light railway and we had two of the top light rail experts in the country working on this and in our assessment that costing that was given to light rail was over- inflated.

“We think it could be delivered more cost effectively than was implied,” said Dr Harris.

“This is just my opinion but I think the people of Haverhill need to stand up and be counted.

“They need to be vociferously lobbying their MP and local councillors about what they want. If they don’t do that it’s not going to happen. It’s really up to the people of Haverhill to make their voice heard.”

In recent months, added Dr Harris, Cambridge Connect had looked at costings for all sections of the Cambridge network.

It believed that Granta Park to Cambridge city centre – called the Isaac Newton Line – could be Phase 1A, which could be completed at a cost of about £400 million, with the light rail link from Granta Park to Haverhill being Phase 5.

Dr Harris said: “If you deliver it over 12 years the annual cost is £277 million per year.

“It’s still a lot of money but it’s a lot cheaper than having to find £3 billion (the cost of the entire proposed Cambridge city network) up front.

“The combined authority has started the process of the outline business case and they will be looking closely at the CAM costings and all of the aspects of that.”

He said: “If they think that there are aspects of that model that are flawed they might say we are back to light rail and we think that’s where we should be but they’ve got to do their work to figure that out.”