Haverhill play areas benefit from a £50,000 revamp

Schoolchildren have played their part in influencing the design of two play areas in Haverhill that are being completely refurbished.

The facilities at the play areas are being revamped with the help of pupils from Westfield Primary Academy and Burton End Primary Academy.

Cllr Jo Rayner, St Edmundsbury Borough Council Cabinet member for Leisure and Heritage, said the upgrading work was part of its rolling capital programme of refurbishment.

Cllr Rayner added: “About £50,000 will be spent each on the facilities at Strasbourg Square and York Road, including removal of the surface and current equipment.

“The design of the new features, suitable for the very young to about 12 years of age, was developed with local schools – Burton End Primary for the York Road scheme and Westfield Primary for Strasbourg Square.

“We expect the work to take about a month, subject to weather and ground conditions and I look forward to joining local families to celebrate the reopening.

“In the meantime, the nearest alternative facilities for Strasbourg Square are at Quendon Place and for York Road are at Allington Walk.”

The Strasbourg Square equipment will include a seesaw, pirouette spinner, stepping stones and balance beam, swings, talk tubes, a tic tac toe and number fun panel and a toddler multiplay unit with steps, bridge and slide.

At York Road, there will be a toddler multiplay unit with steps, bridge and slide, swings, play panels, junior multiplay unit with steps, rope walk, towers and slide, seesaw, spinning rollup, spinning pirouette and hopscotch.