Haverhill Research Park owners delighted by council decision

The developer of Haverhill Research Park at Haverhill hope that securing the right to develop light industrial units on the park will now make it more attractive to potential occupiers.

The original planning permission giving outline consent for up to 450,000 sq ft of offices and research space allowed light industrial development on the park providing it was ancillary to the predominant use of the buildings.

As previously reported in the Echo, Jaynic applied successfully to St Edmundsbury Council for consent to vary the outline planning consent on the basis that the adopted Local Plan policy for the Haverhill Research Park, Policy HV10 of the Haverhill Vision 2031 document, makes no such restriction on the (B1) business uses that might be approved at the site.

Policy HV10 allocates the Haverhill Research Park site as a “strategic employment site for Class B1 uses” - the policy makes no distinction between, or restriction on, uses within that Use Class and further states: “Development at the Haverhill Research Park will comprise the following: light industrial, research and office use...”

St Edmundsbury Council’s development control committee met three weeks ago and voted to lift the condition.

The decision was welcomed by Jaynic’ whose development director, Ben Oughton, said: “This will help us in seeking occupiers for the park.

“Despite detailed discussions with a number of potential businesses, prospective occupiers for new buildings on the Haverhill Research Park have expressed the view that the planning condition places an unwelcome restriction on their likely occupation and business use of any building.”