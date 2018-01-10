Haverhill salon goes into double figures

A Haverhill hair and beauty salon reached a significant milestone last Friday when it celebrated its tenth year in business.

D:fine Hair & Beauty, next to Haverhill Arts Centre in High Street, put up the party balloons and offered cakes and drinks, as well as holding a raffle, to celebrate the occasion.

The salon was launched in January 2008 by Michelle Wicks and Lynn Williamson (who now manages the Halstead salon which opened in March 2013) and has grown to such an extent that it now employs 16 staff, compared to the seven it had when it began.

D:fine also has a salon in Clare, which will be ten years old in 2019.