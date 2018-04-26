Haverhill school celebrates its golden anniversary in style

A fashion parade and historical exhibition has helped a Haverhill primary school celebrate its 50th birthday.

Students, staff and the local community joined together at Burton End Primary Academy on Monday as the school reached the milestone with a special fancy dress day.

Burton End Primary Academy in Haverhill make a 50 sign to celebrate its anniversary. Picture by James Walker, c/o Waldrone

Each year group was given a particular decade to focus on – starting in the 1960s when the school first opened – with classroom discussions around popular culture and how things have changed.

Pupils then showcased their work with an exhibition in the school hall before moving outside to take part in a fashion parade through the decades in front of a packed audience of parents, governors and members of the Samuel Ward Academy Trust, of which the school is a member.

Karen Sheargold, headteacher at Burton End, paid tribute to the hard work and support of everyone who made the event possible – and revealed further celebrations were planned throughout the next 12 months.

Karen said: “The anniversary gave us a great opportunity to mould some of the curriculum around major events over the last 50 years - how things have changed like computer and how parts of our town have stayed the same.

Burton End Primary Academy pupils wear the fashions of the 1960s. ''''PICTURE: Mecha Morton

“It was a great community event and the Friends of Burton End were particularly helpful in supporting our plans.

“It was great to see the school packed with so many past and present staff and students and we would like to thank everyone who attended.

“We wanted to use the celebrations as a way of giving the school a fresh start and looking ahead to the next 50 years with great excitement and opportunity.”

Tim Coulson, chief executive of the trust, added: “It was a great day and a great chance to celebrate such a fantastic milestone.”