Haverhill shop staff will ‘cycle’ hundreds of miles for charity

Two men from Haverhill are planning to cycle 100 miles a day for six days without moving an inch.

Sam Potter and Simon Rush will be using a special ‘turbo trainer’ to complete the marathon task at the Hughes Electrical shop in the town’s High Street where they both work.

It is to help Sam train for the Prudential Ride London event on July 29 where he will tackle 100 miles through the Capital and Surrey to raise money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association (MNDA).

The Association has a special significance for Sam who lost his uncle, Stuart Cawkwell, to the condition in 2017.

The duo start their challenge at 9am on April 16, finishing at 5pm on April 21. Anyone visiting the shop can see them in action and also buy raffle tickets to win a 32” Freeview HD TV with all proceeds going to the MNDA.

“I only took up cycling 12 months ago but was looking for a challenge to raise money in memory of my uncle and the Ride London event looked ideal,” said Sam.

“But as 30 miles is usually about my limit I realised I needed some serious training to complete 100 miles in a day.

“It was Simon, a far more experienced cyclist, who came up with the idea of putting a ‘turbo trainer’ in the shop.

“Not only is it a great way to train but also to involve local people in what we are doing.

“Hughes kindly donated the raffle prize, the draw for which I hope will be made by my aunt, Angela Cawkwell.”

Added Denise Davies, Head of Community Fundraising for Motor Neurone Disease Association: “Without the amazing support of people like Sam, the MND Association simply would not be able to provide its vital support services, fund research to find a cure and campaign and raise awareness of MND.

“Together we are making a real difference for people affected by this devastating disease.”

Sam has set himself a target of £1,000 and people can make a donation by either visiting the shop or visiting the Just Giving Page at

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sampottermndasurrey100