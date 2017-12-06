Haverhill Silver Band has a new name at the helm

An association of almost 50 years of the same family and the musical directorship (MD) at the Haverhill Silver Band has come to end after Mark Ager retired his baton.

Mark had been MD for 18 years until stepping down, following in the footsteps of his late dad, Les, who held the same position for almost 30 years between the mid-1970s and 1993.

Mark decided to step down from what had become a more demanding role in recent years, during which he oversaw its most successful period in its 150 year history.

He has been replaced by Paul Filby.

"It's time for someone else to have a go," said Mark.

“It’s full on most of the year round. The competitions tend to be in the autumn and winter time and it eases off in the summer but as the band has got better the more demanding it’s got and the more rehearsals are needed.”

The band has had it’s most successful ever contesting year in 2017, which has provided Mark with his proudest achievements as the MD.

He said: “We competed up at Butlins with all the top bands in the country, playing to a 1,500 to 2,000 audience, that was in January this year and we gained our highest ever place when we were fourth in the Championship Section.”

This year the band has also come sixth in the All England International Masters.