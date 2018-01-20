Haverhill slimmer says being vegan is not a barrier to weight loss

A self-confessed food lover has proved that being a vegan is not a barrier to losing weight - and is showing other slimmers how they can do the same.

Lana Sisson joined the Haverhill Slimming World in August 2016 when she weighed 15st 4lbs and has now lost 4st 6lbs.

The learning and development co-ordinator for Vodafone’s HR department has now been vegetarian for one year and since April has as 85 per cent vegan diet.

She has also achieved her weight loss despite admitting to doing ‘no exercise’ other walking her dog.

January is also being promoted as Veganuary, a campaign to encourage people to turn vegan for one month.

Aptly Lana, of Bailey Close in Haverhill, has shown that although being a vegan has ‘if anything slowed down’ the weight loss, she is still able to shed the pounds.

She said: “Like most people I love my food – Love it. I love eating out, I love snacking, Love Food. Who doesn’t .

“The only thing that holds you back is yourself with anything and if people choose to hold up there barrier of i’m vegan and I can’t do it it won’t work.

“Obviously you can be a vegan and lose weight. I support other vegans who join in how to adapt meat-based recipes into vegan ones to help them lose weight.

“How do I feel? Amazing, literally like a different person, I can still eat lots of food – Slimming world is a lifestyle choice not a diet - I have dropped from a size 18-20 down to a size 10-12, I have even got tops that are a size 6.” 

“What would I say to someone wanting to join – Do it. You are the only one holding yourself back by not joining.

“You will be greeted with a smile, There is an amazing support network waiting for you and the gorgeous new friends you will make who will also support you along the way. “Stopping to group is absolutely key for the support you need on a weekly basis it is important to make that bit of time for yourself and your journey to refocus and regroup for the week ahead.

“The groups in town are fantastic a real community and you can pop into any session if you cannot make your own, which really gives you flexibility.”