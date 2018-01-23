Haverhill stroke survivor to take on charity run

Less than three years after suffering a life-changing stroke, a runner from Haverhill is taking on the Stroke Association’s Resolution Run in Cambridge on March 18.

Paul Brough, a 50-year-old research chemist at Granta Park in Great Abington, has been running for over 30 years. In 2015, just months after completing a marathon, Paul had a devastating stroke which left him unable to walk.

Paul said: “Running has always been an escapism for me. When I lost the ability to walk, I thought I’d never run again. My stroke left me with considerable balance and coordination issues, and I also suffered with depression and low confidence.

“I started rehabilitation at a brain injury centre in Stowmarket called Icanho. They put me on a scheme at Haverhill Leisure Centre, which slowly helped me regain some of the strength and fitness I had lost.

“Having a stroke has actually made me more determined to go back to running. With the support from Haverhill Running Club, I completed my first 5k run since my stroke in May 2016. This was something I had once thought would be impossible. I came last, but I was just so happy to make it to the finish line.

“Everyone I meet is so surprised to hear that I’ve had a stroke. You never think it will happen to you, and that’s why I’m so keen to raise awareness of the condition. Taking on the Resolution Run means a lot to me. I want it to be a big thank you to everyone who has supported me over the past two years. I’m determined to raise vital funds for the Stroke Association, to help other families affected by stroke to get the support they need.”

George Burroughs, Community and Events Fundraising Manager at the Stroke Association, said: “Every five minutes in the UK, someone’s life is turned upside down by stroke.

“By signing up to a Resolution Run, each runner will help us do so much more to support stroke survivors and their families as they rebuild their lives.

“We’re thrilled Paul is taking part. We’re looking forward to cheering him on alongside our other participants as he makes their way through the park.”

At least half of strokes could be prevented if people made simple lifestyle changes, such as keeping blood pressure under control, eating healthily and taking regular exercise.

The money raised through the Resolution Run in Cambridge will help the Stroke Association to fund vital research and support people affected by stroke in the East of England.

Entry fee is just £16. All runners receive a technical running t-shirt and medal.

For more information about entering or volunteering at the Resolution Run, visit http://www.stroke.org.uk/resolution, email resolution@stroke.org.uk or call 0300 3300740.