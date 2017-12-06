Haverhill Summer Bash reverts to a familiar name

The community of Haverhill is being asked to give its support to the town’s annual summer show by the organisers, after they decided to revert to its original name.

The old Haverhill Show ended in 2011 and from 2012 it became known as the Haverhill Summer Bash after new organisers took over.

The chairman of the event’s organising committee, David Doughty, who is stepping down after the 2018 show, said: “Our committee has agreed that we want to bring back “The Haverhill Show,” a “real” Haverhill show for the town, one that we all can be proud of again, one that is fun and raises funds for great causes and promotes the talent and the services that we have. A show that can keep growing and bring the community together.

Mr Doughty encouraged businesses and townsfolk to get involved and let the committee know what they want to see included in the show.

More volunteers are also needed, said Mr Doughty, who added that a new chairman has been lined up to replace him, while the town council will still provide its assistance.

“I am so pleased that the Summer Bash and it’s committee has grown to a stage where I can walk away in great confidence that Haverhill has its show back and its in safe hands.

The Haverhill Show Committee will have a stall on the Family Christmas night tomorrow and would welcome visitors and potential volunteers.

If you would like to volunteer please contact Haverhillshow@outlook.com.

The committee will be announcing the show’s new website and e mail address very soon.