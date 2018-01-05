Haverhill taxi driver guilty of drug driving

A taxi driver had 16 times the legal level of a drug in his body when he led police on a mile long chase, a court has heard.

Daryl Tyler, 52, had been stopped by officers in St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds on the evening of July 1 last year because his car had a faulty light.

While being spoken to, Tyler, of Queensway, Haverhill, became abusive and a drug testing kit was requested to be brought from the town’s police station.

After asking if he was under arrest, Tyler was told he was not but was not free to go, prosecutor William Carter told Ipswich Crown Court.

Tyler then started the engine of his Honda Accord car and sped from the scene, pursued by police using sirens and blue lights.

On Station Hill, Tyler forced another car out of the way by driving very close behind it and then turned out into Fornham Road where he reached speeds of up to 50mph as he overtook vehicles and forced others to take evasive action.

Mr Carter said Tyler’s driving had been “wholly inappropriate” and ended when he turned into Norfolk Road and came to a halt outside a taxi office.

Tyler was arrested and a test showed that he had 16 times the legal level of a cocaine by-product called Benzoylecgonine in his body.

When interviewed, Tyler said he did not consider he had driven dangerously because he had not been involved in a collision with any other vehicles.

The court heard that Tyler had a number of previous motoring convictions from the 1990s, including one for reckless driving and three for driving whilst disqualified.

Appearing for Tyler, Roger Thomson said his client had pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity and had last appeared before a court 18 years ago.

The police chase had lasted a matter of minutes.

Tyler had pleaded guilty to driving whilst the level of Benzoylecgonine in his body was above the legal limit and dangerous driving.

Judge Overbury said Tyler would be sentenced later this month.