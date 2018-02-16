Haverhill teenagers are rewarded for their community spirit

Two students from Castle Manor Academy in Haverhill have been presented with service awards by Haverhill Lions Club.

Matti Kasperek and Ben Gibson, both Year 11, have been awarded Young Person in Service

Awards in recognition of volunteering in their local community.

Both boys were part of a small group of students who volunteered at Haverhill Foodbank for four months as well as contributing to conservation work at Depden Care Farm, helping to organise the Haverhill Youth Market and litter picking around the town.

The duo volunteered for a total of 50 hours in one year and Ben has also used his volunteering experience to help him complete his Duke of Edinburgh volunteering section.

Haverhill Lions Club President Len Russell, and his deputy Phillip Cheesmur, were impressed with the boys’ positive contribution to their community and awarded them with a framed certificate and club flag.

Mr Russell said: “We are a respected international organisation and we volunteer in our local community, being a friend to people in need.

“It’s lovely to see young people who have the same ethos as the Lions and we hope more students will want to get involved in similar projects.”

Castle Manor Academy headteacher, Vanessa Whitcombe said: “I am so proud of these boys.

“We are working hard as a school to embed the importance of being kind to each other.”

All students undertaking volunteer work achieved an Asdan Certificate, which salutes their skills and development and is a recognised certificate of achievement when applying for college places or employment.