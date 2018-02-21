Haverhill travel agent reaches an impressive milestone year

A Haverhill travel agent has toasted 40 years’ service with the same company.

Steven Woodley joined Premier Travel in 1978, working his way up from office junior to manager in three years.

He joined the Haverhill branch, based in the town’s Jubilee Walk, in 1981, and has remained there ever since to become one of the Cambridgeshire-based travel firm’s longest-serving employees.

Steven, who is also well-known locally for his involvement with Haverhill Cricket Club, began his career in travel in 1977, aged 18, as a junior at Thetford Travel; a few months later the store was taken over by Premier Travel, and Steven divided his time between the Thetford branch and the company’s sub-branch on Lakenheath US air base.

In early 1981 he became assistant manager at Premier Travel in Saffron Walden before being promoted to branch manager in his home town of Haverhill eight months later.

He celebrated the milestone anniversary with his colleagues in Haverhill, and staff from Premier Travel’s head office also popped over to join in the celebrations.

Over his four decades in travel, Steven has seen many changes in the industry.

He said: “The past 40 years have gone by so quickly - no two days are ever the same in travel.

“I still remember those early days, when there were no computers or the technology that we have today; I had to phone up to book everything: holidays, flights, excursions – you name it.

“It seems incredible now to think we had to hand-write all our travel tickets and customer receipts, which meant things took much longer than they do today.

“My key travel tip to customers has not changed over the years, however – never travel without English tea bags for breakfast time.”