Haverhill twinning group thanks its supporters

The chairman of the Haverhill Twin Towns Association (HTTA) has offered her thanks to everyone that made its annual Christmas dinner such a success.

The HTTA held the dinner and dance at Haverhill Golf Club on Saturday, December 9.

Chairman, Elaine McManus, gave thanks to the following people and businesses for their generosity in donating raffle prizes:

Paul Firman, Sturmer Nurseries, Smart Fish Bar, Haverhill Arts Centre, Haverhill Leisure Centre (Abbeycroft Leisure), Halfords, Aerocycles, Timpsons, Drabbet Smock, Rose & Crown, Cineworld Haverhill, Glasswells, Elaine McManus, Beryl and Peter Wilkins, Ivor and Betty McLatchy, Dave and Julie Skuce and Janet Sawyer.

Mrs McManus also thanked Haverhill Town Council and Kedington Parish Council for their continued support.

HTTA has its annual general meeting at 7.30pm on January 22 at Haverhill Arts Centre and a Quiz Night at Kedington Community Centre on March 3.

The association heads to Germany for its next twinning visit to Ehringshausen, leaving Haverhill on May 30 and returning on June 3.