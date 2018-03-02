Haverhill weight loss group helps Michelle achieve her goal

The transformation in slimmer Michelle Kennedy is clear to see after she earned a Gold membership for reaching her goal weight with the Weight Watchers group in Haverhill.

Just under one year after joining the Haverhill Leisure Centre Weight Watchers group, Michelle, who stands at 5ft 2in, has dropped from 11st 3lbs to 8st 13lbs.

Michelle Kennedy toasts her weight loss

She said: “I am absolutely thrilled to have reached the weight I set out to achieve and I’ve never felt better. Anita Johnson is a real inspiration to me and the other members in our meeting.

“I am enjoying the freedom and flexibility of WW Flex and looking forward to maintaining my healthy lifestyle on this new programme.”

“When I first joined Weight Watchers, I weighed 11st 3lbs. In that time, I have learnt new healthy eating habits whilst still enjoying my food.

“My coach Anita Johnson has taught me how to shift my mindset helping me become successful with my new healthy lifestyle.”

Anita said: “I am so proud of Michelle to have reached Gold membership, what a great start to the year! It’s great to see her look so happy when she sees her goal weight on the scales.

“As Michelle continues to attend the meetings, I will continue to support and encourage her to continue with the fantastic work she has done so far to ensure she will stay on track and take control of her goals for good.”

A Gold membership is awarded to members once they have achieved their goal weight. As well as receiving a certificate for their achievement, Gold members can attend meetings free of charge and as often as they like, if they stay within 5lbs of their target weight.

Anita runs three meetings a week in Haverhill, on Sunday at 9.30am at Haverhill Leisure Centre and at 5.30pm and 6.30pm on Thursdays at Haverhill Methodist Church Hall in Camps Road.